Mental stress drives more Nepalis in Japan to suicide

KATHMANDU, July 1: Mental health concerns are growing among Nepalis living in Japan, particularly students, as financial pressure, unrealistic expectations, and work restrictions contribute to a rise in suicides.

On June 15 alone, two Nepalis, a male student and a woman on a dependent visa, died by suicide. According to the Nepali Embassy in Tokyo, 66 Nepalis died in Japan during the past 11 months, including 27 suicides. More than half of those who took their own lives, 16 people, were on student visas.

Acting Ambassador Harihar Kanta Paudel said the exact causes have not been formally studied, but many young people arrive in Japan with high expectations and become deeply discouraged when they struggle to achieve them.

Japan hosts 116,151 Nepali students, making them the country’s second largest international student group after Chinese students. The overall Nepali population in Japan has reached 300,992, the fifth largest foreign community in the country.

Many Nepalis choose student visas because obtaining a work visa requires language proficiency and technical skills. Once in Japan, however, students are legally allowed to work only 28 hours a week, leaving many unable to cover rent, tuition, and living expenses in one of the world’s most expensive countries.

The financial burden often begins before departure. Many students take out high interest loans to pay consultancy fees and tuition. When earnings fall short and families in Nepal ask them to repay those loans, stress intensifies.

Some students also complain that colleges or universities restrict part time work opportunities. Others struggle to find jobs altogether, forcing them to depend on financial support from home.

The embassy has also raised concerns over expensive hostel arrangements. Students are often required to stay in designated hostels linked to educational institutions or recruitment agencies and pay several months’ rent in advance, adding to their financial strain.

Labour violations create another challenge. The embassy says two or three Nepalis are detained every day for working beyond the legal hourly limit. Some workers recruited by Nepali owned restaurants also report being denied promised jobs, health insurance, and social security benefits.

The financial impact extends even after death. Repatriating a body to Nepal costs around Rs 1.1 million to Rs 1.2 million, while cremation in Japan costs about Rs 280,000. Educational institutions generally do not cover these expenses.

Diplomatic officials say better pre departure counselling, stronger regulation of recruitment agencies, and expanded mental health support are needed to protect Nepalis pursuing education and work opportunities in Japan.