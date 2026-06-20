Task force formed to resolve Pathibhara cable car dispute

Kathmandu, June 20: The government has formed a task force to address the long-running dispute surrounding the cable car project planned in the historic and religious Mukkumlung Pathibhara area of Taplejung.

According to a decision made at the secretary-level meeting of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers on Thursday, a seven-member task force has been formed under the coordination of Bishwo Rai, Social Development Advisor to Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

The task force has been given 15 days to identify the causes of the dispute and recommend solutions related to the Pathibhara cable car project.

The committee includes a senior divisional engineer from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, a representative of groups opposing the cable car project, a representative from the Pathibhara Area Development Committee, a representative from the cable car company, a joint secretary from the Ministry of Home Affairs and an assistant secretary from the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

People’s News Monitoring Service