Monsoon enters into Nepal

Kathmandu, June 20: This year’s monsoon has entered from Eastern Nepal on June 19, however, the monsoon move seems comparatively weak this year. According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, monsoon conditions are currently affecting some areas of Koshi Province, while the rest of the country is experiencing the partial influence of local and easterly winds.

At present, skies are generally cloudy over Koshi Province and the hilly and mountainous regions of the other provinces. Most of the Tarai areas remain mainly clear. Light rainfall is occurring at a few locations in the hilly regions of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces.

Today’s Weather (Daytime)

Cloudy conditions are expected over the mountainous and hilly regions of the country, as well as in the Tarai areas of Koshi Province. Madhesh Province will experience partly cloudy skies, while weather in the remaining Tarai regions will remain mainly clear.

There is a possibility of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms at a few places in the mountainous and hilly areas of Koshi Province; at a few locations in the mountainous and hilly regions of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces; and at one or two places in the mountainous and hilly areas of Lumbini, Karnali, and Sudurpashchim provinces.

Similarly, a few places in the Tarai region of Koshi Province and one or two places in Madhesh Province may receive moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.

A heatwave is likely at some locations in the Tarai regions of Lumbini and Sudurpashchim provinces, while hot daytime conditions may also prevail in some Tarai areas of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, skies are expected to remain generally cloudy over the mountainous and hilly regions of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, as well as in the Tarai areas of Koshi Province. Madhesh Province and the remaining mountainous and hilly regions will see partly cloudy conditions, while the rest of the Tarai areas will remain mainly clear.

There is a possibility of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at a few locations in the mountainous and hilly regions of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, and at one or two places in the mountainous areas of Lumbini and Karnali provinces.

Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are also likely at one or two places in Madhesh Province and at a few locations in the Tarai region of Koshi Province.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is possible at one or two places in the hilly regions of Koshi and Gandaki provinces, as well as in the Tarai areas of Koshi Province.