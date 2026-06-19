MPs raise alarm over alleged CIAA officials’ detention at PMO

Kathmandu, June 19: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) MP Khusbu Oli said recent actions by the government have raised serious doubts about constitutional respect, national sovereignty and institutional stability.

Speaking in Friday’s House session, Oli criticised the working style of the Prime Minister’s Office and sought an official clarification from the government.

She referred to reports claiming that advisers and aides at the Prime Minister’s Office allegedly kept CIAA officials under control for nearly nine hours and pressured them to act in line with specific interests.

“If this report is accurate, it is a direct attack on the independence of a constitutional body,” she said.

Oli also pointed to reports of disrespect toward a foreign ambassador at the Prime Minister’s Office, saying such incidents have harmed Nepal’s international image and credibility.

She warned that behavior that undermines diplomatic dignity weakens the country’s diplomatic norms and standing in the global community.

Meanwhile, Nepali Congress lawmaker Khadka Bahadur Budha on Friday alleged that an “unseen power network” is operating inside Singha Durbar and attempting to override constitutional institutions.

Speaking in the House of Representatives, Budha raised alarm over reports that officials from the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) were allegedly kept at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers for about nine hours and pressured to act against selected individuals.

He questioned the legality and intent behind the reported incident. “Officials were reportedly detained for nine hours and pushed to issue arrest warrants against certain people. Is this rule of law or jungle rule?” he asked in Parliament.

Budha stressed that anti-corruption investigations must move strictly within legal boundaries, regardless of political rank or affiliation, including ruling party leaders, former prime ministers or sitting office bearers.

He also accused the prime minister of sidestepping parliamentary accountability, arguing that reluctance to face lawmakers on key issues such as the national budget and border disputes reflects disregard for public concerns.

People’s News Monitoring Service