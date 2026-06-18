Bangladesh ambassador pays courtesy call on Speaker Aryal

Kathmandu, June 18: Bangladesh ambassador Md. Shafiqur Rahman, paid a courtesy call on Dol Prasad Aryal, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal, at his office on Wednesday. The envoy congratulated the Speaker on assuming his new role and conveyed warm greetings from the Speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh. He also thanked the Speaker for Nepal’s support to Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister in the elections for the PGA.

During the meeting, the ambassador recalled the longstanding friendship between Bangladesh and Nepal, underpinned by mutual respect, shared values, and strong people-to-people ties. Referring to the two countries as close and friendly neighbors, he underlined the vast untapped potential for cooperation in various sectors. He noted the commonality of challenges in development and socio-economic transformation faced by Bangladesh and Nepal and emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation, exchange of expertise, and partnership to address these challenges.

The ambassador expressed Bangladesh’s readiness to further expand cooperation in the fields of energy, trade, tourism, education, agriculture, food security, women’s empowerment, youth development, and people-to-people connectivity. He also highlighted the opportunities for closer collaboration within regional and international forums, including SAARC and BIMSTEC, and stressed the importance of promoting trade, connectivity, and investment across South Asia.

Speaker appreciated Bangladesh’s remarkable gains in economic growth and infrastructure development noting that Bangladesh’s development experiences could contribute to Nepal’s own development journey. The Speaker also noted the growing role of sports in bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together by fostering friendship and understanding among the youth. He further emphasized the importance of tourism, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people contacts in strengthening bilateral relations.

Acknowledging common risks posed by climate change and environmental challenges, the Speaker noted that environmental risks affecting the Himalayan region and coastal areas are shared concerns for the region and called for greater cooperation in mitigating them. He also praised Bangladesh’s continued support in providing scholarships and educational opportunities for Nepali students pursuing medical education and technical studies in Bangladesh.

Reaffirming Nepal’s commitment to advancing bilateral ties, the Speaker assured his full support, through his legislative roles, in further consolidating bilateral cooperation. The Speaker also expressed keen interest in facilitating exchanges between parliamentary committees of the two countries and also utilizing the Parliamentary Friendship Group as a platform for deepening parliamentary cooperation and democratic practices.