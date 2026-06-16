Chinese FM Wang to Khanal: A good neighbor is better than a distant relative

Kathmandu, June 16: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal that “a good neighbor is better than a distant relative” during a meeting in Beijing on Monday.

Recalling that Nepal and China have remained good neighbors for many years, Wang said China would continue to be a reliable neighbor and partner for Nepal in its journey toward development, prosperity and modernization.

According to a statement issued late Monday night by China’s Foreign Ministry regarding the meeting, “Wang Yi quoted the saying, ‘A good neighbor is better than a distant relative,’ and said that China will always remain a trustworthy neighbor and partner for Nepal in its pursuit of development, prosperity and modernization.”

Stating that history and reality have demonstrated that China-Nepal friendship serves the interests of the Nepali state, the Nepali people and Nepal’s national interests, Wang said China places its relations with Nepal in an important position within its neighborhood diplomacy. He also said China’s friendly policy toward the Nepali people would remain unchanged.

Wang noted that China and Nepal are neighboring countries connected by mountains and rivers and share a common future. He recalled that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both countries have continuously advanced bilateral ties by adhering to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, regardless of changes in the international environment or Nepal’s domestic political situation.

He said China will continue to support Nepal in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, assist the new Nepali government in governing successfully with public support, and back Nepal’s efforts to pursue a development path suited to its national circumstances.

Praising Nepal for its firm commitment to the One China policy and its continued support on issues related to Taiwan and Tibet, which China considers core national interests, Wang expressed appreciation for Nepal’s stance.

He also pledged to expand cooperation under the high quality Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), particularly in areas such as power transmission networks, roads, border connectivity and air transportation.

In addition, Wang said China would encourage its companies to invest in Nepal and expressed hope that Nepal would provide a fairer, more transparent and business friendly environment for investors.

He stressed the need for both countries to strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums and work together to safeguard the common interests of developing nations.

Recalling Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Nepal in 2019, Wang said the two countries had agreed to establish a strategic partnership of cooperation featuring friendship for generations and oriented toward development and prosperity. He added that the agreement had provided a shared roadmap for elevating China-Nepal relations to a higher level.

People’s News Monitoring Service