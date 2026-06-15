PNAN medical camp in Nagarjun

Kathmandu, June 15: The Embassy of Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Nepal Alumni Network (PNAN) organized a ‘Free Medical Camp’ at Ward 4, Nagarjun Municipality, Kathmandu, Nepal on June 13.

Dr. Deepak Mishra, President PNAN, Ms. Sushila Adhikari, Deputy Mayor Nagarjun Municipality, Laxmi Ram Sharma, Chairperson Ward 4 Nagarjun Municipality, and local notables and volunteers were present at the occasion.

Doctors, mostly who had graduated from Pakistan provided medical services to local residents, including senior citizens, women, and children. Medical check-ups of over 100 patients were carried out. The volunteer physicians also referred few patients to tertiary hospitals. Essential medicines were also distributed at free of cost. This Embassy thanked the volunteers of PNAN physicians and local Municipality for their support.

Deputy Mayor, Ms Sushila Adhikari extended gratitude to Pakistan Embassy and PNAN for arranging a Free Health Camp for the residents of Nagarjun Municipality.

President PNAN, Dr. Deepak Mishra, lauded the efforts of Pakistan Embassy for the medical sector of Nepal and appreciated for its assistance.

People’s News Monitoring Service.