Names of 235 human traffickers to Nepal Police

Kathmandu, June 15: Nepal’s Embassy in Bangkok has submitted the names of more than 235 suspected human traffickers to Nepal Police for investigation, following a surge in cases of Nepalis being lured into illegal online scam centers across Southeast Asia.

Ambassador Dhan Bahadur Oli said the names were collected from rescued victims and forwarded to the Human Trafficking Investigation Bureau for further action.

“We have sent details of more than 235 individuals for investigation and possible prosecution,” he said.

Since the start of the current fiscal year, Nepali missions in Thailand and Myanmar have rescued nearly 700 Nepalis trapped in online scam compounds operating in Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Thailand. Of them, 562 were rescued from Cambodia, 111 from Myanmar, eight from Laos and six from Thailand.

The Bangkok embassy has also helped 602 Nepalis in Cambodia return home after securing waivers on visa overstay fees and penalties from Cambodian authorities. Travel documents were issued to facilitate their repatriation.

The number of rescues has risen sharply. The embassy rescued 68 Nepalis in fiscal year 2023/24 and 156 in 2024/25. This year alone, the figure has climbed to almost 700.

Police confirmed they have received the embassy’s report. Bureau spokesperson Rajan Limbu said investigations are underway.

Victims say traffickers promised lucrative jobs before sending them to scam compounds and casinos near border areas of Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Thailand. Once inside, workers were forced to carry out online fraud and other illegal activities.

Those failing to meet performance targets reportedly faced severe punishment, including beatings, electric shocks, confinement in dark rooms, forced physical exercises and carrying heavy loads. Many said they were made to work up to 18 hours a day.

Victims also reported being held against their will and told to pay around Rs 800,000 to secure their release.

Authorities have found Nepalis involved in criminal cases in the region. Twenty nine Nepalis are currently jailed in Cambodia and 18 in Myanmar on charges including organized crime, torture and human trafficking.

Cambodia has become a major destination. Immigration data show more than 21,000 Nepalis have entered the country on visit visas since 2021, with arrivals rising from 101 in 2021 to 9,676 in 2025.

A new Cambodian law has heightened risks for those working in scam centers, imposing prison terms ranging from two years to life imprisonment and fines of up to $500,000.

People’s News Monitoring Service