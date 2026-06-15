Late Japan equaliser denies Dutch a win, Germany hit seven past Curaçao

Kathmandu, June 15: Japan snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw against the Netherlands with a late equaliser in front of 69,285 fans in Texas as both teams began their World Cup campaigns with a point in Group F.

After a cautious first half, the match burst into life after the break. Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a powerful header, but Japan responded almost immediately through Keito Nakamura.

The Netherlands regained the lead shortly after the hour mark when winger Crysencio Summerville curled a fine effort into the bottom corner. Ronald Koeman’s side appeared set for victory, but Japan struck again in the 88th minute. Midfielder Daichi Kamada was credited with the equaliser after his shot took a deflection.

The Dutch had started brightly and nearly scored within three minutes, only for Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to deny Donyell Malen. Suzuki continued to impress throughout the match as Japan earned a valuable point.

Both teams arrived at the tournament without several injured key players but remain among the stronger contenders in the group.

Germany 7 Curacao 1

In Group E, Germany produced the biggest win of the tournament so far, crushing World Cup debutants Curacao 7-1 in Houston.

Germany made a perfect start when Felix Nmecha scored in the sixth minute. Curacao briefly stunned the four-time world champions when Livano Comenencia qualized with a deflected effort.

Any hopes of an upset quickly disappeared as Germany took control. Nico Schlotterbeck restored the lead before Kai Havertz scored twice. Further goals from Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav completed the rout.

The emphatic victory gives Germany an early advantage in Group E ahead of tougher fixtures against Ecuador and Ivory Coast. It also marked Germany’s first opening match win at a World Cup since their title winning campaign in 2014.

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, appearing at his fifth World Cup at age 40, had little work to do as Germany dominated from start to finish.

People’s News Monitoring Service