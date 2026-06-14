Rs 680 million allocated for tunnel projects and feasibility studies

Kathmandu, June 14: The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport has allocated Rs 670.1 million for the construction and feasibility studies of a dozen tunnel road projects in the fiscal year 2026/27.

The allocation has been included in the ministry’s annual development programme for the upcoming fiscal year.

The largest share, Rs 500 million, has been earmarked for the ongoing construction of the Siddhababa Tunnel Road.

According to the programme, Rs 126.6 million has been allocated for the Gwarko, Satdobato, Ekantakuna Flyover project. Another Rs 37.78 million has been set aside under the Tunnel Road Development Programme.

The ministry has allocated Rs 1.148 million for the Tokha, Chhahare, Gurju Bhanjyang Tunnel Road project and Rs 190,000 for feasibility studies of several proposed tunnel routes.

Similarly, Rs 560,000 has been earmarked for a tunnel study connecting the Bheri River in Surkhet to Danuwa Lake in Bardiya.

The Dolalghat, Charnawati Tunnel Road has received Rs 1.89 million, while Rs 756,000 has been allocated for the Hattisar, Babai Tunnel Road.

For feasibility studies, the government has allocated Rs 392,000 each for the Khurkot, Chiyabari Tunnel Road, the Shivpur, Bhaluwang Tunnel Road, and the Ranighat, Bhurigau Tunnel Road.