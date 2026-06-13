Govt to recover 1859 ropanis of encroached govt, public land

Kathmandu, June 13: The government has decided to implement the 31-year-old Rawal Commission report on the protection of public land.

A Cabinet meeting on Friday approved the implementation of the 1995 report of the High-level Commission on Investigation and Protection of Government and Public Land, commonly known as the Rawal Commission.

The decision follows a directive order issued by the Supreme Court instructing the government to act on the report.

The Cabinet also decided to maintain a systematic national record of government and public land and strengthen measures to protect such properties, in line with the court’s order.

To implement the decisions, the Cabinet has instructed the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration to take necessary action.

Based on the 1964 cadastral survey, the commission had concluded that 1,859 ropani, 14 aana, 3 paisa and 3 daam of government and public land within the jurisdiction of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City had been encroached upon.

People’s News Monitoring Service