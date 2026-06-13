Celebrity chef Santosh Shah arrested in cheque fraud case

Kathmandu, June 13: Celebrity chef Santosh Shah has been arrested in connection with an alleged cheque fraud case.

A team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office, Teku, arrested Shah from Janakpur on Thursday night.

According to investigators, Shah was taken into custody in connection with a cheque-dishonour fraud case linked to the purchase of a restaurant in Gairidhara.

Another individual, Narayan Sah, has also been arrested in the same case.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Khadka, chief of the Crime Investigation Office, said the arrests were made after obtaining permission from the Kathmandu District Court.

People’s News Monitoring Service