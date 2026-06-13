An appeal to nominate deserving personalities for the “Savior of National Resources 2083” award

Kathmandu, June 13: Ratna Sansar Shrestha, author of Travails of Nepal’s Water Resources and a distinguished fellow of the Nepal Water Conservation Foundation for Academic Research (NWCF), has appealed to the public to nominate deserving personalities for the “Savior of National Resources 2083” Award.

The award, established in memory of Shrestha’s late parents, Badri Lakshmi Shrestha and Ratna Bahadur Shrestha, carries a Dosalla, a plaque, and a cash prize of Rs. 100,000.

The title “Savior of National Resources” is conferred upon individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the protection, conservation, and sustainable management of Nepal’s natural resources and national assets.

Previous recipients of the award include the late Hut Ram Vaidya, a pioneering activist of the Bagmati Civilization Conservation Campaign; the late Hari Man Shrestha, who played a pivotal role in highlighting the critical importance of Nepal’s water resources; and Bhubanesh Kumar Pradhan, a distinguished scholar who devoted more than five decades to the protection and sustainable utilization of Nepal’s water resources.

The last date for the nomination is June 29, 2026.

Interested individual can get nomination form by scanning the QR code below: