Govt rules out third-party role in Nepal-India border disputes

KATHMANDU, June 12: Foreign Minister Sishir Khanal has clarified that Nepal remains committed to resolving all border disputes with India through bilateral dialogue and diplomacy, dismissing suggestions that the government is seeking third-party involvement.

Addressing the National Assembly on Thursday, Khanal said Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s recent remarks on border issues were made in the context of longstanding challenges along the Nepal-India border and concerns raised by lawmakers.

He said Nepal’s position is clear: outstanding boundary issues will be addressed through diplomatic engagement based on historical treaties, maps and the close relationship between the two neighbours.

Khanal noted that the open border has, over generations, created cases of cross holdings and settlements near no-man’s land, making boundary management more complex in some areas.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s statement in Parliament, the foreign minister said Shah had highlighted the historical basis of Nepal’s borders, including the 1816 Sugauli Treaty. The Prime Minister’s mention of the United Kingdom, he added, was solely linked to the possibility of accessing historical documents related to border demarcation.

“Nepal has not sought third-party mediation on border issues,” Khanal told the House, stressing that any reference to the UK was related only to historical records.

The minister also briefed lawmakers on his recent visit to India, describing it as productive and focused on strengthening bilateral ties.

According to Khanal, discussions covered trade, connectivity, energy cooperation, waste management, sports and people-to-people relations. During talks with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening Nepal-India relations.

The two countries also exchanged views on border management, security concerns and broader strategic cooperation, Khanal said.

People’s News Monitoring Service