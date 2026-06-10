Opposition vows to block House until PM’s remarks expunged

Kathmandu, June 10: Opposition parties have decided to continue obstructing proceedings of the House of Representatives until Prime Minister Balendra Shah apologizes and his controversial remarks on the Nepal-India border issue are removed from the parliamentary record.

The decision was reaffirmed at a meeting of opposition parties held on Tuesday at the parliamentary party office of the Nepali Congress in Singha Durbar.

Nepali Congress whip Nishkal Rai said the opposition would not allow House proceedings to continue unless the prime minister retracts his statement and it is formally expunged from parliamentary records.

Rai also said the government and the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party must take the initiative to resolve the deadlock in the lower house.

The dispute stems from remarks made by Prime Minister Shah during a House meeting on May 31, in which he stated that Nepal had also encroached on Indian territory. Opposition parties have been obstructing parliamentary proceedings ever since, arguing that the statement undermines Nepal’s long-standing position on border issues.

The opposition also disrupted Tuesday’s House meeting over the same issue.

Among those present at the meeting were Nepali Congress parliamentary party leader Bhishmaraj Angdembe, CPN UML parliamentary party leader Ram Bahadur Thapa, UML deputy leader Padma Aryal, CPN leader Barshaman Pun, RPP chief whip Khushbu Oli, UML chief whip Ain Bahadur Mahar, Nepali Congress chief whip Basana Thapa and whip Nishkal Rai.

People’s News Monitoring Service