Sudhan Gurung and Mahabir Pun appointed ministers; taking oath of office today

Kathmandu, June 9: Sudhan Gurung is set to take the oath of office this evening on Tuesday, returning to lead the Ministry of Home Affairs 47 days after resigning from the post.

Alongside him, independent lawmaker Mahabir Pun will assume responsibility for the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The oath-taking ceremony, which was initially scheduled for 3:00 p.m., has been postponed till this evening.

The President’s Office has confirmed the revised schedule.

Prime Minister Balen Shah recommended their appointments to the President’s Office on Tuesday, paving the way for their induction into the Cabinet.

People’s News Monitoring Service.