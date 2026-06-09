Sudan Gurung reinstated as Home Minister

Kathmandu, June 9: After being reinstated as Home Minister, Sudhan Gurung, who took the oath of office on Tuesday, arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs to assume his duties. Gurung personally drove himself from the Presidential Residence to the Ministry of Home Affairs at Singha Durbar.

At the ministry, he was welcomed by Home Secretary Rajkumar Shrestha and senior security officials.

Gurung had previously resigned from the post of Home Minister after questions were raised over his purchase of shares in Liberty Micro Insurance and Star Micro Insurance, companies linked to businessman Deepak Bhatta, who is currently in custody on money laundering charges.

Accordingly, newly appointed minister Mahabir Pun assumed office this evening.