Cabinet approves four key decisions

Kathmandu, June 9: The Cabinet has taken four major decisions, according to Minister for Education and government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, Pokharel said the Cabinet approved a proposal from the Ministry of Forests and Environment allowing four hydropower projects deemed important for energy sector development to use national forest land.

The projects are the Lower Arun Hydropower Project, Lower Nyadi Khola Hydropower Project, Bhuncha Khola Hydropower Project, and Tadi Khola Hydropower Project. The approval clears the way for these projects to utilize designated forest areas.

The Cabinet also endorsed the Civil Service Regulation (Sixteenth Amendment), 2024, forwarded by the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration.

In another decision, the government formed a nine-member ad hoc committee led by Bishal Kumar Bhandari to manage the Nepal Red Cross Society, an organization that has faced prolonged internal disputes.

The meeting also received the report submitted by the study and investigation committee formed to examine issues related to former Home Minister and House of Representatives member Sudan Gurung.

Asked about implementation of the report, spokesperson Pokharel said, “The Cabinet has currently decided to receive the file. It will now be studied and necessary decisions will be taken.”

On a separate note, she said feasibility studies are underway for the operation of metro rail and monorail systems in Kathmandu. She also clarified that there would be no reduction in the budget allocated to Tribhuvan University.

People’s News Monitoring Service