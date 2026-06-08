Three individuals missing in Phulchoki Hill rescued

Kathmandu, June 8: Three people who had gone hiking in the Phulchoki Hill of Godawari Municipality–3, Phulchoki, were rescued safely by police.

The rescued individuals—one man and two women from Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward No. 22—had become stranded in the forest after losing their way while returning from a visit to Phulchoki Hill. According to Superintendent of Police Gautam Mishra, a rescue team was immediately mobilized after the incident was reported to the operations center of the Lalitpur District Police Range.

Police conducted a search operation and successfully rescued all three individuals unharmed.

SP Mishra said that in recent days, incidents of visitors getting lost in the dense forests of the Phulchoki area have increased, particularly during weekend outings. On Saturday as well, police rescued four people who had lost their way in the area and handed them over safely to their relatives.

Police have urged the public to travel in groups when visiting forests and hiking trails such as Phulchoki, carry essential supplies, and use only designated routes.

People’s News Monitoring Service.