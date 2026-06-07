2026 K-Vibe Festival, ‘Glow and Taste’ held in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, June 7: The Embassy of the Republic of Korea organized a 2026 K-Vive Festival: “Glow and Taste” on Saturday at Chhaya Center, Kathmandu. The event brought together alongside 8 local K-beauty shops and top distributors, 6 delicious restaurants of Korean Restaurant Association in Kathmandu and three key South Korean institutions in Nepal play distinct roles in international cooperation, agricultural development, and migrant worker management; KOICA, KOPIA & EPS Center.

Ambassador Taeyoung Park highlighted the festival as a meaningful occasion for Korean beauty (K-Beauty) demonstrations and festivals have become a vibrant cultural bridge, empowering the younger generation to reconnect with global trends while celebrating their own identity. He also emphasized the growing popularity of Korean culture in Nepal, including K-Beauty K-pop, K-dramas, & Korean cuisine.

The festival was organized as part of the K-Vibe Festival is an immersive cultural event hosted by South Korean government branches—such as the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and the Korea Tourism Organization. It is designed to celebrate and promote the Korean Wave globally. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea’s K-Vibe Festival, following the K-Beauty, K-Pop, K-Food, Life-Cuts Photo Booth, Korean Trivia Quiz and a Hanbok Experience. K-Beauty lovers also attended highly specialized K-beauty and skincare tips and K-makeup classes.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal actively drives vibrant people-to-people exchanges and deep cultural cooperation through a variety of engaging initiatives every year. The 2026 K-Vibe Festival: ‘Glow and Taste’ marked another successful chapter in the vibrant cultural partnership between Korea and Nepal, further strengthening ties through beauty, tradition, and shared appreciation of culture.

The event was well publicized and successfully drew an attendance of approximately 2,300 individuals, bringing together members of the general public, key stakeholders, and media personnel.

People’s News Monitoring Service.