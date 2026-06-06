Highlights of Rabi’s interaction with media: ‘Border issues need diplomacy, not rhetoric’

Kathmandu, June 5: Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane returned to Kathmandu on Thursday after a five-day visit to India, describing the trip as a departure from past political practices and a step toward what he called “development diplomacy.”

Briefing reporters at Tribhuvan International Airport, Lamichhane said the visit, made at the invitation of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, focused on economic cooperation, connectivity, investment, tourism and people-to-people ties.

He stressed that all meetings were conducted in the presence of officials from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives from the Nepali Embassy, ensuring transparency. According to him, this ended the tradition of closed-door political meetings whose details often remained undisclosed.

Responding to criticism that he failed to raise Nepal’s border disputes with India, Lamichhane said sensitive issues should be handled through diplomatic channels rather than public statements.

“Border issues require the right forum, timing and diplomatic process,” he said, arguing that politicians and governments carry different responsibilities than activists or journalists.

On questions about RSP’s pledge to place welcome desks for returning Nepali migrant workers at airports, Lamichhane acknowledged the commitment and said the government would soon provide details on its implementation.

He maintained that diplomacy should be measured not by immediate gains but by long-term cooperation. Discussions with Indian leaders, he said, focused on identifying priority areas for investment and partnership. The visit also helped “reset” several longstanding issues between the two sides.

Asked about the condition of Nepalis living in India, Lamichhane said their concerns largely revolved around health services, documentation and daily livelihood issues. He said the government is working to make Nepal’s diplomatic missions more efficient and citizen-friendly.

Lamichhane also addressed questions about the warm reception he received at the BJP headquarters, where he was welcomed with ceremonial honors. He described it as a gesture of respect toward Nepal and its people rather than a personal honor.

Commenting on the recent controversy surrounding remarks made by Prime Minister Balen Shah regarding border issues, Lamichhane said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had already clarified the government’s position, and no further explanation was necessary.

He dismissed opposition claims that his India visit was aimed at securing political backing to become prime minister, saying RSP remains committed to political stability and the mandate it received from voters.

During the trip, Lamichhane said he formally invited both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J. P. Nadda to visit Nepal. He said both leaders responded positively, though no dates have been fixed.

Regarding a possible visit by Nepal’s prime minister to India, Lamichhane said such decisions would depend on timing and circumstances.

He added that discussions with Modi centered on economic growth, technology, sports and broader cooperation, emphasizing that Nepal and India can deepen their relationship by advancing prosperity together rather than focusing on past disputes.

People’s News Monitoring Service