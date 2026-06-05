Foreign Minister Khanal leaving for Delhi today

Kathmandu, June 5: Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal is set to pay an official visit to Nepal’s southern neighbor, India, beginning from today. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally announced Khanal’s visit through a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the visit had originally been scheduled for May 20, but the itinerary underwent a minor adjustment due to certain technical reasons.

Under the revised schedule, Khanal will depart for New Delhi on Friday. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold meetings with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, as well as other senior Indian officials.

Meanwhile, the delegation led by Rabi Lamichhane, which is currently visiting India, has received significant attention. Lamichhane has also held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In this context, Foreign Minister Khanal, representing the government led by the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), is embarking on his India visit. According to sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khanal is expected to discuss the possibility of Prime Minister Balendra Shah making an official visit to India.

It is also understood that during the visit, Khanal may hold discussions on issues of bilateral interest, including the Nepal–India border dispute. Following these discussions, the agenda for Prime Minister Shah’s possible visit to India is expected to be finalized.

People’s News Monitoring Service.