Russia values Nepal’s sovereign foreign policy: Russian Ambassador Surovtsev

Kathmandu, June 25 (RSS): Vice-President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav attended a reception organised here on Wednesday evening to mark the National Day of Russia.

Addressing the reception, Russian Ambassador to Nepal Aleksei Vladimirovich Surovtsev said that Russia highly values Nepal’s sovereign foreign policy rooted in non-alignment and the principles of Panchsheel.

Referring to Nepal-Russia relations, he said this year holds special significance as the two countries are set to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on July 20.

“As for bilateral ties between Russia and Nepal, this year is very special to us as on the upcoming 20th of July we will mark the 70th anniversary not merely of diplomatic relations, but of traditional and time-tested friendship, based on goodwill, mutual respect and people-to-people contacts,” he said.

The ambassador noted that Nepal and Russia have enjoyed longstanding friendly relations founded on mutual trust and understanding.

“Nepal’s sovereign foreign policy, rooted in non-alignment and principles of Panchsheel, is something that Russia has always valued,” Ambassador Surovtsev said.

Highlighting the evening’s programme, he said the celebration also featured a special cultural performance for the guests. He particularly acknowledged the contribution of Vladislav Dmitriev, Representative of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Nepal and Mumbai, for his efforts in making the performance possible while actively promoting economic cooperation between Nepal and Russia.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries would continue to deepen in the years ahead.

People’s News Monitoring Service.