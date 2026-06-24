Former King’s 80th birthday being celebrated

By Our Reporter

A 3,580-member Citizens’ Main Celebration Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Rishibabu Pariyar to commemorate the 80th birthday of former King Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev. The birthday celebrations will be observed nationwide for a week, from Asar 21 to Asar 27 (July 5–11), through various religious, social, political, educational, judicial, and media-related programs. Former King Gyanendra’s birthday falls on Asar 23.

The birthday celebration committee comprises religious leaders, social activists, politicians, educators, members of the judiciary, media professionals, and other distinguished personalities from across the country.

The committee’s co-chairpersons are Mrs. Gita Kshetri Rana, Mrs. Raji Rajya Laxmi Rana, Jagadish Khadka, Ram Krishna Pant, Mrs. Mira Rana, Dr. Manju Ratna Shakya, Daindra Bahadur Thakuri, and Mrs. Jyotsna Rajya Laxmi Thapa.

The General Secretary of the committee is Radheshyam Thapa.