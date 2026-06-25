Passport printing controversy requires credible inquiry

The alleged Rs 1 billion corruption scandal surrounding Nepal’s passport printing contract has rapidly evolved from a procurement dispute into one of the most politically sensitive investigations in recent years. With senior government officials arrested, former foreign minister Arzu Rana Deuba summoned by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), and questions swirling around the awarding of a Rs 7.5 billion contract to two German companies, the controversy now sits at the intersection of governance, public procurement and political accountability.

At the heart of the case lies a straightforward but important question: Did the government award the passport printing contract fairly and according to established procurement rules, or was the process manipulated to favor certain bidders?

The CIAA is reportedly examining several aspects of the deal. Investigators are looking into whether the contractors possessed the server capacity required to manage sensitive passport data, whether their printing machines met technical specifications outlined in the tender documents, and whether the procurement process itself was influenced or distorted. The complaint alleges irregularities worth more than Rs 1 billion.

These are serious allegations. Passport printing is not an ordinary government contract. It involves sensitive national security data, public funds and the credibility of state institutions. Any weakness in the procurement process can expose the country to financial losses and operational risks.

The controversy is also notable because the contract had already passed through multiple layers of review. Before the German companies secured the deal, the French company IDEMIA had handled passport printing for years. Following the new bidding process, procurement authorities reviewed objections and upheld the decision to award the contracts to the German firms. The matter even reached the courts, which declined to halt implementation.

That history raises important questions. If procurement oversight bodies had already examined the bidding process, what new evidence has emerged to justify arrests and a major corruption investigation? If investigators have uncovered fresh facts, the public deserves to know the nature of those findings. Transparency will be essential to maintaining confidence in the investigation.

Equally important is the manner in which the investigation unfolds.

Corruption investigations succeed when they are driven by evidence rather than political calculations. They lose credibility when the public perceives them as selective, retaliatory or influenced by changing political circumstances.

The passport case has already attracted political attention because of its alleged links to high profile political figures and influential business interests. Such attention is unavoidable. However, investigators must resist pressure from every side. Neither political status nor political affiliation should determine who faces scrutiny.

The same standard must apply to everyone involved in the procurement process. If officials within the Department of Passports violated procurement laws, they should be held accountable. If company representatives provided misleading information or secured unfair advantages, they too must face legal consequences. If political figures improperly influenced decisions, investigators should pursue the evidence wherever it leads.

At the same time, individuals should not be treated as guilty merely because their names appear in complaints or media reports. Allegations are not convictions. A credible anti-corruption drive depends on due process, professional investigation and respect for legal procedures.

The broader lesson extends beyond this single contract. Public procurement remains one of the most vulnerable areas of governance in Nepal. Large government contracts often generate disputes over technical qualifications, bidding requirements and political influence. Repeated controversies suggest that weaknesses persist in how procurement decisions are evaluated, monitored and communicated.

Authorities should use the passport case as an opportunity to strengthen the system. Tender documents, technical evaluations and contract decisions should be made more transparent. Independent audits should become routine for high value projects. Procurement agencies must be able to explain clearly why winning bidders were selected and why competing bids were rejected.

The government also has a responsibility to ensure that anti-corruption institutions remain independent. Investigations should proceed according to evidence gathered by professional investigators, not public pressure, political demands or media campaigns. The outcome must be determined in courtrooms, not in political circles.

Ultimately, the passport printing controversy is a test of Nepal’s commitment to accountability. The public has a right to know whether corruption occurred and, if so, who was responsible. But the public also has a right to expect that investigations will be conducted fairly.

A rushed or selective probe may generate headlines, but it will not deliver justice. Only a free, impartial and evidence-based investigation can establish the truth. Authorities must therefore follow the facts wherever they lead, protect the integrity of the process and ensure that accountability is applied equally to everyone involved.

That is the only path that can strengthen public trust and demonstrate that the fight against corruption is guided by law rather than politics.