Two powerful earthquakes jolts Venezuela

Kathmandu, June 25: Two powerful earthquakes struck the South American nation of Venezuela on Wednesday, causing damage to buildings in various areas, including the capital, Caracas. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the two earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, occurred about 40 seconds apart, with their epicenters located along the country’s northern coastal region.

The tremors were strongly felt in the capital, Caracas. According to local media reports and eyewitness accounts, there are fears that a large number of people may have been killed or injured.

Following the earthquakes, the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas near the epicenter, citing a potential tsunami threat. Precautionary advisories were also issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. However, officials later withdrew the warnings after reassessing the risk.

The USGS stated in its preliminary assessment that there is a high likelihood of significant human and economic losses. Security forces, firefighters, and emergency response teams have been deployed to carry out rescue and search operations. Authorities said efforts are ongoing to gather accurate information on the extent of the damage in the affected areas.

No official figures have yet been released regarding the number of fatalities or injuries caused by the earthquakes. However, there are concerns that the disaster could become one of the most severe natural catastrophes to strike Venezuela in recent decades.

People’s News Monitoring Service.