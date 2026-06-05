193 members quit RPP

Kathmandu, June 5: The number of leaders and members leaving the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) under the leadership of Dr. Dhawal Shamsher Rana has reached 193.

By Thursday afternoon, 183 members had resigned alongside Rana. The figure rose to 193 after more resignations were submitted.

Those who recently quit the party include Central Advisory Committee member Raj Kumar Joshi, former Central Committee member Madan Pokharel, Achham District Vice Chair and central member of the National Democratic Women’s Organization Radha Shahi, and Manish Sharma, a member of the Pokhara Metropolitan Committee in Kaski.

Other resigning members include Bina Adhikari (Rimal), chair of Dhunibesi Municipality in Dhading, former Bagmati Province Treasurer Pashupati Khadayat, Kathmandu-based local leader Bimal Adhikari, Assistant General Secretary Praveen Kumar Sherchan, and Devi Dharma Khadka, chair of the Tumbewa Rural Municipality Committee in Panchthar.

The Rana faction said it left the RPP because the party’s prospects were shrinking due to weaknesses in the central leadership and what it described as a self-centered leadership style.

People’s News Monitoring Service