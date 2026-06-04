We are saddened to learn of the demise of columnist Shankarman Singh. Singh was a distinguished economic writer and former Chief Executive Officer of the Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE), who contributed commentaries and op-ed articles to People’s Review for a long time.

He regularly wrote on macroeconomic issues, financial sector trends, and market developments. He passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2026. However, his insightful financial columns and reflections on society will continue to serve as a valuable resource for readers through the archives of People’s Review.

On the sad demise of Singh, the People’s Review family prays to the Almighty for the eternal peace of his soul and extends its heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and loved ones.