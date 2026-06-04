Dawa Sherpa, missing in the Everest region, found alive

Kathmandu, June 4: Dawa Sherpa of Khijidemba Rural Municipality in Okhaldhunga, who had gone missing in the Everest region, has been found alive.

Sherpa, who had lost contact near Camp III on Mount Everest, was rescued on Thursday morning while descending toward the Everest Base Camp near Crampon Point in the Khumbu Icefall area.

According to staff members of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee involved in the rescue operation, Sherpa was found in an extremely weakened condition and was immediately brought down toward the base camp. He had been missing for an extended period, and search efforts were still underway when he was discovered alive.

Finding a missing person alive in such a high-altitude environment is considered rare. Camp III, situated at an altitude of approximately 7,200 meters above sea level, is one of the most dangerous sections of the Everest climbing route.

The area is characterized by low oxygen levels, extremely cold temperatures, and rapidly changing weather conditions, all of which pose significant risks to climbers.

News of Sherpa’s survival has brought relief to his family, relatives, and members of the mountaineering community. Amid growing concerns and speculation regarding his fate, his rescue alive has been viewed as both encouraging and inspiring.

Following the rescue, arrangements were made for a medical examination. Preliminary reports indicate that although he appeared severely weakened due to exhaustion, cold exposure, and prolonged physical hardship, he was conscious and able to speak. He will remain under medical supervision for further treatment.

According to the search and rescue team, Sherpa was found at a location above the base camp and was attempting to descend toward the camp on his own.

Every year, hundreds of domestic and international climbers visit the Everest region. While accidents and disappearances occasionally occur due to adverse weather, avalanches, oxygen deprivation, and other physical challenges, Dawa Sherpa’s rescue alive has been regarded by the mountaineering community as a remarkable and uplifting success.

People’s News Monitoring Service.