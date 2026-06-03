Today marks 76th year of Annapurna I’s first ascent

Myagdi: The 76th anniversary of the first ascent of Annapurna I is being observed today. The 8,091-meter peak, located along the borders of Myagdi, Kaski, Manang and Mustang districts, was the first mountain above 8,000 meters ever climbed by humans. Its base camp lies in Narchyang of Annapurna Rural Municipality.

Because it was the first 8,000-meter peak to be successfully summited, Annapurna is often referred to as the “eldest” of the world’s highest mountains. On June 3, 1950, a French expedition led by Maurice Herzog and Louis Lachenal reached the summit. The successful ascent came three years before the first climb of Mount Everest.

According to Annapurna Rural Municipality Chairperson Bharat Kumar Pun, the anniversary is being marked to commemorate the beginning of Nepal’s mountaineering era and the role the climb played in introducing the country’s mountains to the world.

Several events are being organized to mark the occasion. Annapurna Rural Municipality has arranged a race toward the Ghandruk side of the Annapurna Base Camp area, while Dordi Rural Municipality is hosting Annapurna Ascent Day to promote a new trekking route.

According to Nepal’s Department of Tourism, 536 climbers had summited Annapurna I by last year. During this spring climbing season, 27 climbers from four expedition teams received permits to attempt the peak. Updated figures on successful ascents are still being compiled.

Ward Chairperson Lok Bahadur Phagami said the celebrations will conclude with a 36-kilometer race from the base camp area to Narchyang, along with cultural performances and an award ceremony.

The open race has attracted 20 participants. The winner will receive Rs 100,000, the runner up Rs 60,000, and the third-place finisher Rs 35,000. Three consolation prize winners will each receive Rs 10,000.

The race is being organized with technical support from the Nepal Former Players Forum and the Gandaki Province Athletics Association. The anniversary program, which began in Narchyang on Monday, will conclude today with prize distribution and cultural events.

People’s News Monitoring Service