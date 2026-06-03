RSP Chair Lamichhane says his meeting with Indian PM Modi very fruitful

Kathmandu, June 3: Rabi Lamichhane, Chair of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has stated that his meeting with Narendra Modi as useful and meaningful.

Expressing his views through social media following an hour-long discussion with Indian Prime Minister Modi during his visit to India, Lamichhane said he firmly believes that Nepal and India can move beyond past obstacles and advance toward a new chapter of development diplomacy. He stated that a strong partnership based on trust and progress could be built through shared civilizational ties, digital connectivity, and seamless movement between the two countries. He also made it clear that the RSP is fully committed to translating these possibilities into practical outcomes for the common advancement and prosperity of the peoples of Nepal and India.

“By prioritizing our shared civilizational links, digital corridors, and the expansion of uninterrupted connectivity, we can build a strong partnership founded on progress and mutual trust,” Lamichhane wrote on his social media account after meeting Modi.

He further emphasized that the need of the hour is to make cooperation between Nepal and India more effective and results-oriented in order to promote the shared interests and prosperity of the people of both countries.

People’s News Monitoring Service.