Lingden urges Dhawal to reconsider decision to leave party

Kathmandu, June 3: Rajendra Lingden, chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, has urged party General Secretary Dhawal Shamsher Rana to withdraw his decision to leave the party.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Lingden said he was surprised by reports of Rana’s departure at a sensitive time when the party is fully focused on its upcoming general convention.

“I request General Secretary Dhawal Shamsher Rana to respect the appeal of former party chairpersons, the sentiments of party leaders, cadres and well wishers, withdraw his decision, and participate in the convention process,” Lingden said.

According to the statement, a recent meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee decided to convene a Central Working Committee meeting on Jestha 28 and 29. The meeting is expected to finalize the convention schedule. The statement noted that Rana himself is a member of the committee responsible for preparing that schedule.

Lingden also appealed to party leaders and cadres in Nepal and abroad to remain committed to party unity. He urged them not to engage in activities that run contrary to party unity and the wishes of supporters, and asked them to stay focused on local and district level convention activities without being distracted.

People’s News Monitoring Service