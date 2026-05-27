President stresses climate action, sustainable tourism in Everest region

Kathmandu: President Ram Chandra Poudel has stressed the need to preserve the natural form of Mount Everest and protect the Himalayan environment, urging stakeholders to work toward sustainable tourism.

Speaking at a programme in Kathmandu on Wednesday on the eve of International Everest Day (May 29), attended by mountaineers from around the world, President Poudel highlighted that Everest is not only Nepal’s geographic identity but also a symbol of national pride and a priceless natural heritage.

He said that only through conservation and balanced utilisation can tourism contribute sustainably to the national economy. He also underlined the importance of such gatherings in promoting meaningful dialogue and international cooperation on the diverse aspects of the Himalayan region.

Expressing concern over rising global temperatures and climate change, he warned that the Himalayas are facing increasing environmental challenges.

“Climate change impacts and rising waste in mountaineering have become major challenges. Addressing these issues, protecting biodiversity in the Everest region, and making mountaineering safer, sustainable and technology-friendly requires greater effort and cooperation,” he said.

President Poudel described sustainable Himalayan tourism and responsible mountaineering as essential priorities of the present time. He expressed confidence that discussions from such conferences would help apply mountaineering knowledge to preserve Everest’s long-term vitality.

People’s News Monitoring Service