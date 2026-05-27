Court issues arrest warrant against Birgunj Mayor

Birgunj: The Parsa District Court has issued an arrest warrant against Birgunj Metropolitan City Mayor Rajesh Man Singh in connection with a citizenship document-related case.

Court information officer Jaya Narayan Yadav said the warrant was issued to facilitate investigation into alleged irregularities in citizenship records.

The court has also issued warrants against Singh’s wife and a former local registrar of Ward No. 3 of Birgunj Metropolitan City, Bhikhari Raya.

All three have been ordered to be presented before the court within seven days. If they are not arrested within that period, the court has directed that a 35-day warrant notice be enforced.

Police said the arrest warrant has been received by the District Police Office, Parsa, and search operations have already begun.

“We have received the arrest warrant issued by the Parsa District Court against Rajeshman Singh and two others,” said police spokesperson DSP Haribahadur Basnet. “Following the receipt, we have deployed teams for their search and arrest.”

People’s News Monitoring Service