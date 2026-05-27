Essential cancer drugs shortage hits BP hospital

Kathmandu, May 27: A shortage of essential cancer drugs has emerged at Nepal’s largest B.P. Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital.

The hospital has reported a lack of key chemotherapy medicines, especially carboplatin and cisplatin, due to a global supply shortage. Officials said the disruption has directly affected cancer treatment services.

Hospital authorities noted that chemotherapy becomes less effective without these drugs, impacting patient care. Acting Executive Director Dr Umesh Nepal said around 200 patients require chemotherapy daily, but treatment has had to be adjusted due to the shortage.

Some patients have begun sourcing medicines from outside. However, doctors have warned that unregistered drugs, broken seals, or medicines transported at high temperatures can pose serious health risks.

The hospital administration said it has requested the Ministry of Health, the Department of Drug Administration, and the World Health Organization for urgent supply support.

Officials added that some consignments have been imported from Bangladesh and are expected to arrive soon.

People’s News Monitoring Service