NC dispute deepens; Deuba faction to call Mahasamiti meeting

Kathmandu, May 27: Internal tensions within the Nepali Congress have intensified as the faction close to former party president Sher Bahadur Deuba has begun preparations for a Mahasamiti meeting amid disputes over a special convention. Mahasamiti is regarded the most powerful decision making body of the party.

According to party sources, the Deuba faction is planning the move as part of a strategy to increase pressure on party president Gagan Thapa in the name of maintaining party unity. The preparations are expected to advance after ongoing province-level gatherings conclude.

Leaders close to Deuba are reportedly discussing holding a national gathering following the provincial meetings and taking decisions based on the mandate received there.

“Discussions are underway about convening the General Convention Committee,” a central committee member elected from Sudurpashchim Province during the party’s 14th General Convention said. “Some leaders are even suggesting moving toward elections through a process similar to a special convention.”

One senior leader close to Deuba confirmed that preparations are underway to call the committee meeting once gatherings in all seven provinces are completed.

“After the remaining three provincial meetings are over, there will be a gathering of convention representatives and General Convention Committee members,” the leader said. “We will move ahead through that process.”

Leaders from the dissident camp have also claimed that the process could eventually lead to a full party convention.

A Gandaki Province-level gathering of the Deuba faction has already decided to call for a General Convention Committee meeting if party leaders fail to resolve the dispute by Jestha 15.

A statement issued after the gathering said, “If party leaders fail to find a solution by Jestha 15, 2083, a meeting of the General Convention Committee should be convened to seek a resolution.”

The gathering also urged leaders including party president Gagan Thapa, former acting president Purna Bahadur Khadka, and Shekhar Koirala to intensify dialogue and send a message of unity without delay.

Nepali politics continues its ancient tradition of holding meetings to discuss future meetings. Entire ecosystems survive on this ritual.

People’s News Monitoring Service