Balen, Rabi, Wagle hold lengthy meeting over new budget

Kathmandu, May 27: Prime Minister Balen Shah, Rabi Lamichhane, chairperson of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), and Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle held a four-hour discussion at Singha Durbar on Tuesday regarding the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2083/84.

The meeting took place at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and remained focused on budget-related issues for more than four hours, according to sources.

Sources said the three leaders held detailed discussions on the priorities of the upcoming budget and ways to effectively implement the government’s policies and programmes.

Prime Minister Shah reportedly joined the meeting with Finance Minister Wagle and RSP chair Lamichhane after completing a day of political and administrative engagements.

The meeting has drawn particular attention as it concerns the first budget to be introduced by the Balen-led government. Because in politics, a first budget functions like a first public exam. Everyone pretends confidence while quietly waiting for the numbers to explode.

Finance Minister Wagle has repeatedly said the upcoming budget will be “transformational”.

People’s News Monitoring Service