Ebola outbreak in Africa triggers concerns in Nepal

Kathmandu, May 27: The new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has triggered concern in Nepal, as thousands of Nepalis are currently working across Africa, including in high-risk zones.

The impact of the outbreak is being felt beyond Africa, reaching countries in Asia such as Nepal, mainly due to the presence of around 2,200 Nepali soldiers deployed in Congo and neighbouring countries under United Nations peacekeeping missions. Health experts say Nepal must remain alert as Nepalis continue to travel to and from Africa in growing numbers.

Following the latest outbreak, Nepali authorities have begun monitoring border points and airports, according to officials from the Nepal Army and the Ministry of Health. However, experts warn that stronger preparedness is still needed, given increasing mobility between Nepal and African countries.

The current outbreak involves a new strain of Ebola, identified in April in the eastern Ituri province of DRC. Around 200 people have died so far, while at least 850 cases have been confirmed across DRC and nearby countries. Uganda has also reported infections. Health officials have warned that at least 10 African countries face risk, including Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids such as blood or vomit. No specific cure or vaccine is fully established, and the disease has an estimated fatality rate of about 50 per cent. The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency following the outbreak.

DRC has faced repeated Ebola outbreaks, with more than 2,300 deaths recorded since 2018.

Nepali presence in Africa is significant. Around 1,000 Nepali peacekeepers are deployed in eastern DRC, and similar numbers serve in the Central African Republic. Some are also stationed in South Sudan. In total, an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 Nepalis are working across Africa in various sectors, including entertainment industries in Kenya and Tanzania and employment in other countries.

Nepali nationals also serve in UN agencies and international organisations across the continent. In Uganda, Nepali honorary consul and businessman Sudhir Ruparelia said the situation remains under control despite initial public concern. He noted that health systems are prepared and people are taking precautionary measures.

People’s News Monitoring Service