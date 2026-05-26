Large cache of illegal vapes seized in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, May 26: Police have arrested one person from Kichapokhari, Kathmandu, along with a large quantity of electronic cigarettes (vapes) worth nearly Rs 60 million.

Acting on special intelligence, a team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office took 32-year-old Naveen Khadka of Mahalaxmi Municipality-8, Lalitpur, into custody.

Police conducted searches at the “Smile Your Choice” shop located in the underground section of RB Complex in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-22, Kichapokhari, as well as a warehouse of Vepmandu Traders Pvt. Ltd. in another building within the same complex.

During the search, authorities recovered 28,500 units of illegal vape products from various companies, all without valid invoices, according to the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office.

Khadka, who is also the operator of the shop, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

People’s News Monitoring Service