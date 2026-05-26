Journalist groups decry state’s harassment of Janastha editor Shrestha

Kathmandu, May 26: Various journalists’ organizations have strongly objected to what they describe as the misuse of state machinery to harass, monitor, and intimidate senior journalist Kishor Shrestha, the editor-in-chief of Janastha Weekly and former chairperson of the Press Council Nepal. Humanity continues its timeless tradition of attacking messengers instead of addressing the message. Efficient, in a tragic sort of way.

In separate statements issued today, the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), Press Center Nepal, Press Chautari Nepal, and the Socialist Press Organization expressed serious concern over what they called a planned campaign targeting journalist Shrestha. The organizations alleged that Shrestha was being singled out for publishing critical reports about ruling party leaders and ministers.

The FNJ stated that, under the prime minister’s directive, the Home Ministry had been monitoring Shrestha, attempting to detain him, and pressuring him to reveal his news sources. In a statement issued by FNJ General Secretary Ram Prasad Dahal, the federation said, “Such treatment of a journalist merely for publishing news is an attack on press freedom and democracy.”

Similarly, Press Chautari Nepal condemned what it called a retaliatory move carried out under state protection. General Secretary Hiraman Lama said it raised serious questions about the government’s intentions that, instead of ensuring a fair investigation into allegations against Shrestha, authorities had intensified threats and surveillance against him.

Press Center Nepal also drew attention to what it described as suspicious activities targeting Shrestha. In a statement, General Secretary Manoj Ghartimagar said Shrestha had been receiving threatening phone calls from foreign numbers, while liquor bottles and cash had allegedly been left around his office premises in what appeared to be attempts at intimidation and inducement. Because apparently political theater now comes with props.

The Socialist Press Organization also expressed serious concern over what it described as defamation campaigns and threats against Shrestha through social media and other platforms. In a statement issued earlier today, the organization said there was little doubt that a planned conspiracy was being carried out against Shrestha, who has long been engaged in investigative journalism. It further warned that the unfolding events could negatively affect relations with neighboring countries.

The organization also claimed attempts had been made to frighten Shrestha by spreading rumors that police had already been mobilized to arrest him. It urged authorities to immediately stop using fear, threats, and intimidation against journalists.

The major journalism organizations said press freedom is a fundamental pillar of democracy and demanded an immediate end to mental harassment, intimidation, and unnecessary interference against journalists. They also called for an independent, impartial, and high-level investigation into the entire incident and demanded strict legal action against those found responsible.

People’s News Monitoring Service