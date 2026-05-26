PM Balen Shah’s Stubbornness & the Sovereignty of Parliament

By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

PM Balen Shah’s stubborn behaviour vis-à-vis parliament is indeed regrettable. He reaped so much goodwill before and after the general elections, but now his attitude after achieving unthinkable political power could very well lead to his downfall.

If it is a question of principle, then his determination not to change his attitude or position could be defensible.

But his current behaviour points to a personal trait which needs radical change.

He cannot continue to go against the principles of parliamentary democracy, defy the speaker and insult the head of state.

No one is above the law, and Balen himself is not difficult in any way to move, remove, or cure.

Shri Balen has proved himself to be strong-willed, which can be a positive character trait.

However, the other side of the coin is that this can turn out to be wilful, obdurate, perverse, inflexible, uncompromising and downright pig-headed.

This is when hubris takes over, and the business of parliament and the government suffers.

Shri Balen of all people should realize that there is a palpable limit to what the people can tolerate.

In the extreme case, the Rashtriya Swatantra Party must decide how to move forward.

The Role of Parliament

As an elected assembly, parliament is responsible for passing legislation and granting government the right to levy taxation.

It combines this role of a legislature with providing the personnel of government, thus fusing legislature and executive in a system of parliamentary government.

The head of government and cabinet chosen from amongst the majority grouping (party) in parliament are duly obliged to be accountable to parliament.

They fully accept the principles of collective and individual responsibility which apply respectively to cabinet and ministers.

Formally, parliamentary questions offer one of the principal means by which members of a legislature may call ministers to account and scrutinize their operations.

After all, they are responsible to their constituents who are the ultimate sovereign: ‘vox populi’.

Let us hope that there is soon a change of heart, attitude and behaviour in the prime minister. The greater good of the people depends on it.

The writer can be reached at:

shashimalla125@gmail.com