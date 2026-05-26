Peacekeeping missions hit by funding crunch, conflicts

Kathmandu, May 26: International peacekeeping operations are facing a serious crisis due to a steady decline in troop numbers, financial strain and rising geopolitical tensions, according to a new report. The findings suggest that multiple missions are becoming increasingly fragile under mounting global pressure.

A report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows that by the end of 2025, the number of deployed peacekeepers and associated personnel worldwide had dropped to 78,633. That represents a decline of about 49 percent over the past decade and the lowest level in at least 25 years.

In 2025, a total of 58 peacekeeping missions were active across 34 countries and territories, three fewer than in 2024.

The report attributes the decline primarily to a financial shortfall of around 2 billion US dollars. Several major donor countries have reportedly failed to provide timely or full contributions, forcing the United Nations to reduce staffing levels in multiple missions.

SIPRI expert Zair von der Lijn described the situation as a “perfect storm” driven by financial pressure, political disagreements and growing geopolitical competition. He warned that if the current trend continues, global conflict management mechanisms could weaken significantly, limiting the role of institutions such as the United Nations.

The report also notes that all of the top 10 troop-contributing countries in peacekeeping operations belong to the Global South, with Uganda, Nepal, Bangladesh and India among the leading contributors.

SIPRI further cautioned that the decline in peacekeeping capacity could increase the risk of conflicts worldwide and have severe consequences for civilian populations.

People’s News Monitoring Service