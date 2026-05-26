475 kg of marijuana seized at Saptakoshi River island

Kathmandu, May 26: Armed Police Force personnel have seized nearly 500 kg of marijuana hidden on an island in the middle of the Saptakoshi River. The confiscated cannabis weighed 475 kilograms. Humanity continues its timeless tradition of stuffing illegal goods into sacks and hiding them in rivers, as if geography itself will refuse to cooperate with police.

According to Armed Police Force spokesperson DIG Bishnu Prasad Bhatt, 16 sacks of marijuana were recovered from an island located between Barahakshetra Municipality-6 in the Sunsari district and Belaka Municipality-8 in the Udayapur district.

The contraband was seized based on a special tip-off by a team deployed from the APF Disaster Management Base in Chatara under the command of Inspector Meghraj Raut and Inspector Raj Bikram Khadka of the Rampur Security Base.

Since the marijuana was hidden on an island in the middle of the river, the APF used a raft boat to transport the seized sacks out of the river area.

Spokesperson Bhatt said the confiscated marijuana has been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.

People’s News Monitoring Service