US senior diplomat Sara B. Rogers to visit Nepal

Kathmandu, May 26: Sara B. Rogers, the US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy at the US State Department, is set to visit Nepal.

According to sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she will arrive in Kathmandu on May 30 as part of a three-day official visit.

She is the most senior US diplomat to visit Nepal since Rastriya Swatantra Party senior leader Balen Shah assumed office as Prime Minister.

Earlier, on April 30, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Sergio Gor had visited Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service