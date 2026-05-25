SC orders for not arresting Deuba couple

Kathmandu, May 25: The Supreme Court has issued an interim order barring the arrest of Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba, former president of the Nepali Congress.

A joint bench of Justices Mahesh Sharma Poudel and Nityananda Pandey issued the interim order directing authorities not to arrest the Deuba couple.

They have been accused of illegally amassing property. The Department of Money Laundering Investigation had already obtained arrest warrants from the Kathmandu District Court as part of its investigation.

During the Gen Z movement protests, Sher Bahadur Deuba and Arzu Rana were reportedly assaulted. During the same incident, burnt currency notes were allegedly found after a fire broke out at their residence in Budhanilkantha. The matter had become public afterward. Subsequently, officials from the Department of Money Laundering Investigation visited the Deuba residence and prepared an official report on the incident.

At present, the Deuba couple are abroad.

People’s News Monitoring Service.