Reservoir-based projects top priority: Energy Minister

Kathmandu, May 25: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Birajbhakt Shrestha has said that reservoir-based hydropower projects are a top priority for the government.

Speaking after inspecting the Kulekhani Hydropower Project, he said Nepal must prioritize reservoir-based projects as a national strategy to ensure long-term energy security, industrial growth and broader economic transformation.

He clarified that the government’s future focus will be on developing reservoir-type projects, adding that they are not only important for electricity generation but also essential for water management, flood control, irrigation expansion and tourism promotion.

During discussions with staff at all three Kulekhani hydropower plants, the minister highlighted that climate change, irregular rainfall patterns and rising natural risks have made water storage infrastructure more important than ever.

He also said reservoir projects can play a key role in ensuring stable electricity supply for industries, data centres and the information technology sector, particularly by supporting peak-hour power demand.

He instructed the Nepal Electricity Authority to prepare an integrated development model for reservoir-based projects and stressed the need to attract both domestic and foreign investment for their expansion.

People’s News Monitoring Service