Bar chief Mishra warns of protest if SC lottery system is scrapped

Kathmandu, May 25: Nepal Bar Association President Professor Dr. Bijaya Prasad Mishra has objected to moves aimed at removing the current lottery-based case listing system in the Supreme Court.

Speaking at an interaction program on “Mental Well-being and Stress Management” in Kathmandu, he warned that scrapping the system would trigger strong protests from the legal community.

He said the lottery system for case listing ensures fairness, and replacing it with a system where the Chief Justice personally assigns cases would push the judiciary toward political influence.

Mishra also raised concerns over the appointment process of the Chief Justice, saying that the Constitutional Council practice has increasingly allowed appointments based on the preferences of the Prime Minister.

He accused political actors of mobilizing large groups to label critics of the government as “loyalists” or “agents,” saying such practices were unhealthy for democratic debate.

“The Supreme Court is now discussing removing the lottery system. If that happens, we will have to consider whether to launch a protest. That creates anxiety for us,” he said. “Becoming Chief Justice no longer requires sacrifice or dedication. The Constitutional Council seems to appoint whoever the Prime Minister prefers. If someone is favored by the Prime Minister, they can become Chief Justice. Is this the direction we accept or reject?”

He further said that lawyers have a responsibility to strengthen judges and the judiciary, especially at a time when the justice system is facing serious challenges.

According to him, legal practitioners must act with responsibility and avoid losing balance in a sensitive institutional environment.

People’s News Monitoring Service