Case filed against Durga Prasai in Parsa

Kathmandu, May 25: A case has been filed against Durga Prasai at the Parsa District Court. According to Parsa Police, the case has been registered on charges of cybercrime and offenses against the state.

As Prasai’s statement recording could not be completed today, the court has ordered that he remain in custody and be presented again tomorrow (Tuesday). Police had arrested Prasai on Jestha 4 from Diyalo Hotel in Birgunj.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

He has been charged under the Electronic Transactions Act, 2063, as well as offenses against the state.