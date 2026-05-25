Balen says no to Republic Day Speech, urges President for address

Kathmandu, May 25: Prime Minister Balendra Shah has decided not to address the special Republic Day ceremony to be held at Tundikhel on May 29 (Jestha 15).

Instead, the Prime Minister’s Office has sent a letter to President Ramchandra Paudel recommending that he deliver the address at the event.

According to sources at the Prime Minister’s Office, the letter states: “As per Article 66(2) of the Constitution, it is recommended that Your Excellency deliver the address at the special ceremony organized at Tundikhel on the occasion of Republic Day on May 29.”

Article 66(2) of the Constitution states that any function to be carried out by the President, except those explicitly requiring recommendation from a constitutional body or official, shall be performed on the recommendation and consent of the Council of Ministers, submitted through the Prime Minister.

Although the Constitution envisions recommendations being formally submitted through the Prime Minister, the Office has issued a separate written letter instead.

The Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Shah, has formed the Republic Day Main Ceremony Committee under his leadership. The committee has already issued instructions to district offices and concerned agencies regarding event preparations, according to Home Ministry officials.

Traditionally, the Prime Minister addresses the Republic Day function in the presence of the President. However, this year’s arrangement breaks that practice, as Shah will not be delivering the address and has instead recommended the President to speak.

Sources at the President’s Office confirmed receipt of the letter recommending the President’s address at the Tundikhel ceremony.

Officials at the President’s Office also indicated dissatisfaction over the unusual move, saying the executive head should not be issuing such routine recommendations for formal ceremonies.

“The executive head is not supposed to send such routine recommendations to the head of state,” a source said. “Now even ceremonial speeches are being decided through written requests.”

People’s News Monitoring Service