PM Balen to meet envoys from the UN

Kathmandu, May 25: Prime Minister Balen Shah is scheduled to hold a joint meeting and interaction on Tuesday (tomorrow) with non-resident ambassadors and heads of missions of countries affiliated with the European Union based here.

According to the schedule, Prime Minister Shah will meet them collectively at 11:30 a.m. at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

According to Deepa Dahal, Press and Research Advisor to the Prime Minister, the meeting will focus on informing the diplomats about Nepal’s current priorities, further strengthening bilateral relations, and discussing various areas of cooperation.

Earlier, on Chaitra 25, Prime Minister Shah had also held a collective meeting and interaction with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions from various countries stationed in Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.